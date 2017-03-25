“Sing Street” star Ian Kenny joins Han Solo movie

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ian Kenny, one of the actors in the acclaimed British movie Sing Street, has joined the cast of Disney’s Han Solo movie, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The movie is shooting in the U.K. and sees Alden Ehrenreich portraying the galaxy’s most charming spice smuggler. Donald Glover is playing gambler with the swagger Lando Calrissian, while Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson and Thandie Newton, among others, are also on the call sheet.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller are directing.

During a talk earlier this week, Disney CEO Bob Iger said the film will span the Star Wars rogue's years from age 18 to 24. It will show him meeting Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and finding his infamous spaceship, the Millennium Falcon.

Details for Kenny’s character were unavailable.

Before making his debut with Sing Street, Kenny appeared in Irish soap opera Fair City.