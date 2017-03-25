Helsinki's Flow Festival announces more stellar acts

PanARMENIAN.Net - Helsinki's Flow Festival has announced another wave of acts for this years event. New additions include Death Grips, Goldfrapp and The Afghan Whigs, Gigwise said.

The newly-added artists join the likes of The xx, Ryan Adams, Lana Del Rey, Frank Ocean, Aphex Twin, Sparks, Sampha, Angel Olsen and many more across three days in August.

As well as an impressive mix of huge international acts, an array Finnish artists will also take to the stage in Helsinki’s Suvilahti. Hip hop superstars Gasellit and Kube will perform, as well as the 20th anniversary extravaganza for Finland’s premier hip hop label Monsp Records - featuring Ruudolf, Karri Koira, MC Notkea Rotta, Eevil Stöö, JVG, Kube, Loost Koos, Kemmuru, DJ Kridlokk, Ritarikunta, Likanen Etelä, SMC Lähiörotat, Stepa and Tuuttimörkö, among others.

New addition, synthpop duo Goldfrapp, are currently building up to the release of new record Silver Eye. Alison Goldfrapp and Will Gregory are on tour this week.

Last year, Flow Festival welcomed performances from Iggy Pop, Sia, Massive Attack and Anohni. Gigwise's Alexandra Pollard was there and described the weekend as "one of the best festival line-ups of the summer." Check out the full review here.

Flow Festival takes place in Helsinki’s Suvilahti area from 11th-13th August.