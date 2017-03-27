Le Pen says lacks election funds, has no financial backing from Russia
March 27, 2017 - 18:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - French far right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said on Monday, March 27 she had yet to secure all the funding she needs for her election campaign with less than four weeks to go before voting begins, AFP reports.
The National Front leader, who is running in second place in the presidential race according to opinion polls, repeated her complaint that French banks were refusing to lend her money.
Speaking on Europe 1 radio after a visit last week to Moscow where she met President Vladimir Putin, she said she did not have any financial backing from Russia, nor from any Russian financial institution, but that she was trying to get a loan from a foreign bank.
"I have to," she said. "I'm prevented from borrowing from French banks so now I am being told off for asking for a loan from a foreign bank. What am I supposed to do? ... The French banks have lent to all the presidential candidates except for me."
One French bank, Societe Generale, has said it does not lend to any political parties. The other main banks have declined to comment on the subject.
Le Pen last week declared two loans amounting to 6 million euros for the campaign, money which came from her father and party founder Jean-Marie Le Pen's Cotelec organization.
In 2014 it emerged that the National Front had received a 9 million euro loan from a Russian lender.
Photo. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
