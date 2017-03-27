Karabakh conflict: Armenia president, OSCE envoys meet in Yerevan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan on Monday, March 27 met the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Igor Popov of Russia, Stephane Visconti of France and Richard Hoagland of the United States, as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

At the meeting, the parties discussed the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, as well as issues concerning the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The mediators briefed the president on meetings they held in Baku when visiting Azerbaijan on March 11.

Also, the sides stressed the necessity to adhere to agreements reached at summits in Vienna and Saint Petersburg.

Sargsyan and Azeri leader Ilham Aliyev met on June 20 in Saint Petersburg to address the conflict, with Russian President Vladimir Putin mediating the talks. The presidents confirmed their commitment to the implementation of agreements reached at a Vienna-hosted meeting on May 16. To that end, they agreed to increase the number of international observers in the Karabakh conflict zone. Also, they expressed satisfaction that the ceasefire was now holding. Prior to that, a meeting between both leaders was organized on May 16 in Vienna, with top diplomats from the Minsk Group co-chairing countries hosting the summit.

Earlier on Monday, foreign minister Edward Nalbandian on Monday, March 27 met the co-chairs in Yerevan to discuss the settlement of the conflict.