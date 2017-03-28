George Clooney’s “Suburbicon” gets award season release
March 28, 2017 - 15:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Paramount has given an awards season release date of Nov. 3 to the comedy-drama “Suburbicon”, starring George Clooney, Matt Damon and Julianne Moore with Clooney directing, Variety reports.
Joel and Ethan Coen have written the script for “Suburbicon. Producers are Joel Silver under his Silver Pictures banner alongside Clooney and Grant Heslov under their Smokehouse Pictures label, and Teddy Schwarzman for Black Bear Pictures.
The movie will be set in the quiet family town of “Suburbicon,” where the best and worst of humanity is reflected through the deeds of seemingly ordinary people. When a home invasion turns deadly, a picture perfect family turns to blackmail, revenge and betrayal.
Clooney’s directing credits include “Monuments Men,” “Leatherheads,” “The Ides of March,” “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” and “Good Night and Good Luck.”
Paramount has also set the Emily Blunt-John Krasinski thriller “A Quiet Place” for April 18. Platinum Dunes is producing and Krasinski is directing from his own script. He previously directed “The Hollars” and “Brief Interview with Hideous Men.”
The studio also announced a March 23, 2018, release date for Johnny Knoxville’s comedy “Action Point,” in which Knoxville operates a theme park. The studio announced the project in January.
Paramount also said it had removed a sequel to 2015’s “Terminator: Genisys” from its slate. The sequel was listed as “Terminator 3” and had been set for a June 29, 2018 release date. “Terminator Genisys” was the fifth film in the franchise and grossed $440 million worldwide on a $150 million budget but the studio indicated last year that it was not moving forward.
James Cameron, who directed the original 1984 “Terminator,” will regain rights to the franchise in 2019.
Paramount will make its slate presentation Tuesday at CinemaCon. It officially announced Monday that longtime 20th Century Fox topper Jim Gianopulos had replaced Brad Grey as CEO of the struggling studio.
