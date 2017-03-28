Queens Of The Stone Age have “just finished” their new album

PanARMENIAN.Net - Queens Of The Stone Age have reportedly ‘just finished’ work on their long-awaited new album, NME said.

The band are gearing up to hit the road for a number of tour dates this summer, having been working on their new record on and off since last summer.

Now in his latest podcast episode of ‘Let There Be Talk‘, actor and host Dean Delray is in conversation with former QOTSA collaborator Mark Lanegan.

“Did you sing on the new Queens at all or no?” asks Delray, before Lanegan replies “I did not,” and Delray responds with “Have you heard it? I know they just finished, I’m dying to hear it.”

As Ultimate Guitar notes, Delray has long been on good terms with QOTSA, being in regular contact having had several members of the line-up on his show in the past.

While Homme and bassist Dean Fertita spent much of 2016 recording and touring with Iggy Pop for ‘Post Pop Depression‘, QOTSA have reportedly been at work on the long-awaited follow-up to 2013’s ‘…Like Clockwork’ for some time – and finally claimed to have ‘locked in’ to finish work on the record last summer. It was previously revealed that new music would be released later this year.After collaborating on Lady Gaga’s latest album ‘Joanne‘ and with Iggy Pop on ‘Post Pop Depression‘, Josh Homme is expected to release new material with Queens Of The Stone Age soon.

Mastodon’s Troy Sanders recently said Queens Of The Stone Age are finally set to release their new album and head out on a world tour.

“Queens of the Stone Age, Mastodon and At the Drive-In have all been recording,” he said, “and we all have new records coming out this year.”

Meanwhile, Josh Homme is being sued for an alleged ‘assault’ on an autograph hunter.