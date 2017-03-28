100-kilo gold coin "Big Maple Leaf" stolen from Berlin's Bode museum
March 28, 2017 - 17:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Thieves stole a gold coin with a face value of $1 million and weighing 100 kilograms (220 pounds) from Berlin's Bode Museum on Monday, March 27.
As AFP reports citing German media, the stolen coin is the "Big Maple Leaf", a commemorative piece issued by the Royal Canadian Mint in 2007.
The coin, 53 cm (21 inches) across and three cm thick, features the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II.
Bode Museum gave the face value of the coin at $1 million (920,000 euros), though the market price of 100 kg of gold is around $4 million.
German police said on Twitter that the robbers likely used a ladder found at a nearby rail track to break into the museum at around 3:30 am (0130 GMT).
Suburban rail traffic was interrupted as investigators combed the area for clues. The Bode Museum, located on the German capital's UNESCO-listed Museum Island, houses one of the world's biggest coin collections.
The holding includes 102,000 coins from ancient Greece and about 50,000 Roman coins.
Photo: Marcel Mettelsiefen / dpa / AFP
Top stories
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
Partner news
Latest news
Facebook adds camera features to its smartphone app Facebook will allow users to get to the app's camera with one swipe of their finger and then add visual details like a rainbow.
Iran oil minister says deal on global oil cuts likely to be extended Asked whether Iran would be ready to cut its own output, he said: "I think it is necessary that all members comply with their commitments."
AI to be main way banks interact with customers in 3 years: report Four in five bankers believe AI will "revolutionise" the way in which banks gather information as well as how they interact with their clients.
Phoenix announce their first world tour since 2014 The French band will tour North America through May and June, before playing festival dates in mainland Europe in July and hitting Asia in August.