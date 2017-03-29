Opposition blocs’ appeal to CEC a pre-election trick: Armenia’s RPA
March 29, 2017 - 15:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian (ORO) and YELQ blocs’ appeal to the Central Electoral Commission calling on the CEC to revoke the registration of the Republican Party’s (RPA) list is a pre-election trick, National Assembly deputy speaker, RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov told reporters on Wednesday, March 29.
According to Sharmazanov, the alliances are actually fighting each other rather than the ruling RPA.
The CEC has already rejected ORO’s appeal.
Also, the deputy speaker said that RPA has already registered the reports on abuse of administrative resources by authorities.
The Union of Informed Citizens had earlier released audio materials where a number of school principals confirmed collecting votes for RPA.
