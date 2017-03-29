“Crazy Rich Asians” hit book adaptation finds its male lead

PanARMENIAN.Net - Crazy Rich Asians has landed its male lead, casting Henry Golding to play Nick Young, The Hollywood Reporter revealed.

Fresh Off the Boat actress Constance Wu is starring in the adaptation of Kevin Kwan's hit book about the lives of wealthy Chinese families living in Singapore. Jon M. Chu is directing the Warner Bros. film.

The story follows Rachel Chu (Wu), an American-born Chinese economics professor, who travels to her boyfriend Nick's (Golding) hometown of Singapore for his best friend's wedding. Before long, his secret is out: Nick is from a family that is impossibly wealthy, he's perhaps the most eligible bachelor in Asia, and every single woman in his ultra-rarefied social class is incredibly jealous of Rachel and wants to bring her down.

Michelle Yeoh is attached to play Nick's controlling mother who disapproves of Rachel.

Color Force's Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, as well as Ivanhoe president John Penotti, are producing. Kevin Kwan will serve as executive producer along with Ivanhoe chairman Robert Friedland. Courtenay Valenti and Jon Gonda will oversee the project for Warner Bros.

With plans to feature an all-Asian cast, the filmmakers have set out on a worldwide search to find the stars of Crazy Rich Asians. Golding, whose father is from England and his mother from the Iban tribe in Sarawak, Malaysia, is a true discovery. He is currently based in Singapore after growing up in London, and has never been featured in a film, but has experience hosting for TV travel shows. He is represented by management company FLY Entertainment in Singapore.