Mkhitaryan will become perfect player under Mourinho, says Carrick

PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United star Michael Carrick believes his team-mate Henrikh Mkhitaryan will develop into the ‘perfect’ player under Jose Mourinho, Metro reports.

The Armenian joined the Red Devils in a £26million deal from Dortmund last summer and, despite a difficult start, he’s now thriving at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old’s scored seven times for Jose Mourinho’s side this term and got on the scoresheet for his country during Saturday’s 2-0 win against Kazakhstan.

Mkhitaryan’s certainly impressed his team-mates since moving to the Theatre of Dreams and Carrick believes the Armenian will become the ‘perfect’ player under Mourinho.

"I saw Mhitaryan for the first time during the pre-season training and I immediately thought he will become a perfect player," said Carrick.

"I’ve told this to Ashley Young as well.

"Mkhitaryan uses both feet, he is fast. He chooses a right position on the pitch. I like his playing style."