Elle Fanning’s animated film “Leap!” release day moved

PanARMENIAN.Net - “Leap!” is making the jump to Labor Day weekend.

The release date for Elle Fanning’s animated film is moving from April 21 to Sept. 4, The Weinstein Company announced on Tuesday, March 28, according to Variety.

The movie also stars Nat Wolff, Maddie Ziegler, Carly Rae Jepsen, Kate McKinnon, and Mel Brooks, and features original music by Jepsen, Demi Lovato, and Sia.

TWC acquired U.S. rights to the film back in May of last year.

“Leap!” follows 11-year-old orphan Felicie (voiced by Fanning) and her best friend, Victor (Wolff), who dream of moving to Paris to become a dancer and inventor, respectively. The two run away together, and quickly learn that talent alone is not enough to overcome the obstacles in their way.

“Leap!” is the latest TWC film produced in partnership with Nicolas Duval Adassovsky, Yann Zenou of Quad Productions, and Laurent Zeitoun of Main Journey, following their work together on the French film “The Intouchables.” Adassovsky, Zenou, and Zeitoun also produced the original French version of “Leap,” titled “Ballerina.”

Andre Rouleau and Valerie D’Auteuil also produce “Leap!”

“I can’t tell you about how much I love ‘Leap!’ and that’s why I’m moving it,” TWC Co-Chairman Harvey Weinstein said in a press release. “We have made the decision to move back to Labor Day and build the awareness and excitement within our audience. As always, I want to do what is best for the film, which I think is the best animated film I’ve ever made, and test audiences have agreed.”

The film premieres on Saturday at the Bentonville Film Festival.