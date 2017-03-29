Title of Disney's Oscar-nommed “Wreck-It Ralph” sequel revealed
March 29, 2017 - 13:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 has been unveiled as title of the upcoming sequel to Walt Disney Animation Studios' Oscar-nominated Wreck-It Ralph, Disney announced Tuesday, March 28 during its slate presentation at CinemaCon, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Directed by Rich Moore (who recently won an Oscar for Zootopia) and Phil Johnston and produced by Oscar-winning Zootopia producer Clark Spencer, the movie is scheduled to open March 9, 2018 and has a returning voice cast that includes John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman and Jane Lynch.
While Disney Animation doesn't have a release in 2017, its sister company Pixar has two films this year. They include the Nov. 22 release Coco, which centers on Mexico's Day of the Dead celebration and will be the studio's first original (non-sequel) release since its 2015 Oscar winner Inside Out.
Directed by Lee Unkrich (Toy Story 3), the film's voice cast includes Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Renée Victor and newcomer Anthony Gonzalez as Miguel.
Additionally Cars 3 drives into theaters on June 16, with Owen Wilson reprising his role as Lightning McQueen and returning voice cast members including Larry the Cable Guy and Bonnie Hunt. Armie Hammer, Kerry Washington, Nathan Fillion and Lea DeLaria are among the new cast members. Brian Fee, storyboard artist on the prior Cars films, makes his directorial debut.
Top stories
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
Partner news
Latest news
Daimler says accelerating electric car program Daimler said it expects Mercedes-Benz Cars to bring more than 10 new electric cars to market by 2022 through 10 billion euros of investment.
Christie's to offer highlights from the collection of Greta Garbo The evening sale of Impressionist and Modern art will encompass three canvases that exemplify Garbo’s sophisticated taste and proclivity for dazzling color.
Charles Darwin handwritten page from "Origin of Species" to be auctioned Darwin wrote the handwritten page from the conclusion chapter from the book’s first edition in 1859.
Armenia elections: EU, Germany, UK and U.S. warn of voter intimidation The four powers said they are pleased with the latest tests of the voter authentication equipment developed for the election.