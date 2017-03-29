Title of Disney's Oscar-nommed “Wreck-It Ralph” sequel revealed

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 has been unveiled as title of the upcoming sequel to Walt Disney Animation Studios' Oscar-nominated Wreck-It Ralph, Disney announced Tuesday, March 28 during its slate presentation at CinemaCon, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by Rich Moore (who recently won an Oscar for Zootopia) and Phil Johnston and produced by Oscar-winning Zootopia producer Clark Spencer, the movie is scheduled to open March 9, 2018 and has a returning voice cast that includes John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman and Jane Lynch.

While Disney Animation doesn't have a release in 2017, its sister company Pixar has two films this year. They include the Nov. 22 release Coco, which centers on Mexico's Day of the Dead celebration and will be the studio's first original (non-sequel) release since its 2015 Oscar winner Inside Out.

Directed by Lee Unkrich (Toy Story 3), the film's voice cast includes Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Renée Victor and newcomer Anthony Gonzalez as Miguel.

Additionally Cars 3 drives into theaters on June 16, with Owen Wilson reprising his role as Lightning McQueen and returning voice cast members including Larry the Cable Guy and Bonnie Hunt. Armie Hammer, Kerry Washington, Nathan Fillion and Lea DeLaria are among the new cast members. Brian Fee, storyboard artist on the prior Cars films, makes his directorial debut.