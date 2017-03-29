Armenia elections: EU, Germany, UK and U.S. warn of voter intimidation
March 29, 2017 - 16:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Union, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom said in a joint statement that they are concerned by allegations of voter intimidation and attempts to buy votes ahead of parliamentary elections in Armenia.
Election to the National Assembly will be held on Sunday, April 2. Nine parties and blocs running for seats at the National Assembly have launched campaigns.
The four powers said they are pleased with the latest tests of the voter authentication equipment developed for the election.
"We firmly believe that this effort will diminish the likelihood of voter fraud on election day and will limit tampering with the electoral process inside polling stations," the statement said.
"We note that our ultimate assessment of the conduct of the April 2 election will not be limited to observing electoral procedures on election day itself.
"We are aware of and concerned by allegations of voter intimidation, attempts to buy votes, and the systemic use of administrative resources to aid certain competing parties."
The statement went on to say that the four countries continue to urge all parties engaged in the election to abide by the letter and spirit of Armenia’s electoral law, calling upon relevant law enforcement authorities and electoral institutions to implement existing laws in an unbiased and credible manner.
