Charles Darwin handwritten page from "Origin of Species" to be auctioned
March 29, 2017 - 16:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A signed manuscript from the landmark “The Origin of Species” by Charles Darwin will be auctioned by Nate D. Sanders Auctions on March 30. Interested bidders may participate in the auction online, Art Daily said.
Darwin wrote the handwritten page from the conclusion chapter from the book’s first edition in 1859. It presented his arguments for the theory of natural selection and evolution. The page reads in full, “have now recapitulated the chief facts and considerations, which have thoroughly convinced me that species have been modified, during a long course of descent, by the preservation on the natural selection of many successive slight favourable variations. I cannot believe that a false theory would explain, as it seems to me that the theory of natural selection does explain, the several large classes of facts above specified. It is no valid objection that science as yet throws no light on the far higher problem of the essence or origin of life. Who can explain what is the essence of attraction of gravity? No one now objects to following out the results consequent on this unknown element of attraction; notwithstanding that [Gottfried] Leibnitz formerly accused [Isaac] Newton of introducing 'occult qualities & miracles into philosophy.' - Charles Darwin." The manuscript includes Charles Darwin’s signature.
Darwin numbered the manuscript “245” in the upper right corner. The manuscript was given to Hermann Kindt, editor of “Autographic Mirror" (L'Autograph Cosmopolite) in 1865. Kindt thanked Darwin for the manuscript in an October 23, 1865 letter. Bidding for the manuscript begins at $675,000.
Also going under the hammer is Darwin’s handwritten draft page from his book “Fertilisation of Orchids." This was Darwin’s first book after “Origin of Species.” In the book, Darwin stated his hypotheses for evolutionary theory and co-evolution. He showed how orchids and insects co-evolved in complex interdependent relationships. The manuscript page features several words and phrases crossed out by Darwin. “Fertilisation of Orchids” was published in 1862. Bidding for the manuscript begins at $95,000.
Commenting on the letter, auction owner Nate Sanders stated, “These original manuscripts reveal Darwin's extraordinary interest in biological life and what today we’d call biodiversity. Darwin's attention to detail demonstrates his talent as a scientist and a naturalist."
