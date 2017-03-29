Cannes rolls out 70th edition’s poster of a young Claudia Cardinale

PanARMENIAN.Net - Celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, the Cannes Film Festival has unveiled a joyful official poster showcasing a 1959 snapshot of iconic Italian actress Claudia Cardinale dancing against a vibrant red backdrop, Variety reports.

“Full of joy, freedom and daring, just like Claudia Cardinale dancing on its official poster, the 70th Festival de Cannes (17-28 May) promises a celebration in passionate red and sparkling gold,” the festival said in a statement.

It described Cardinale as an “adventurous actress, independent woman and social activist” and said she embodied better than anyone the spirit of Cannes.

“Throughout the 12-day festival, the spirit of openness and welcome will infuse the Croisette – as it does every year – with pictures of a world that dares to look itself in the mirror, to stand proud and to speak out,” added the festival, whose official selection will be announced on April 13.

Cardinale said she was “honored and proud to be flying the flag for the 70th Festival de Cannes and delighted with this choice of photo” that represents the image she has of the festival, “of an event that illuminates everything around.”

“That dance on the rooftops of Rome was back in 1959….This photo reminds me of my origins, and of a time when I never dreamed of climbing the steps of the world’s most famous cinema hall. Happy anniversary!” Cardinale added.

As previously announced, another Italian actress, Monica Bellucci, will be hosting the ceremonies, and Spanish director/producer Pedro Almodóvar will preside over the jury.