Daimler says accelerating electric car program
March 29, 2017 - 17:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Mercedes-Benz owner Daimler is accelerating its electric car program, it said on Wednesday, March 29 after announcing that it had failed to cut fleet emissions in Europe for the first time since 2007, Reuters reports.
Daimler put its emissions numbers down to customers increasing preference for sports utility vehicles (SUVs), which tend to be more polluting than sedans, making it more difficult for carmakers to hit a European target for each new car to produce no more than 95 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer by 2020.
The company said it expects Mercedes-Benz Cars to bring more than 10 new electric cars to market by 2022 through 10 billion euros ($10.8 billion) of investment, having previously aimed to achieve the target by 2025.
Daimler has been set a goal of achieving a European average fleet emissions level of 100 grams for Mercedes-Benz Cars, including its Smart brand, by 2020.
Last year the average fuel emissions remained at 123 grams for Mercedes-Benz Cars, the same level as in 2015. It is the first time since 2007 that it has failed to cut average pollution levels despite the introduction of more fuel efficient engines throughout its range.
Daimler also said it is expecting record sales volumes for the Mercedes-Benz Cars division in the first quarter of the year.
"The positive sales trend continued in March," Daimler said in a statement ahead of its annual shareholder meeting.
The company also reiterated its full-year group sales and earnings targets. The car and truck maker expects a slight increase in earnings and a significant rise in sales of Mercedes-Benz Cars.
Top stories
Drops commercial director Ashot Mesropyan said that the number organizations represented in the app will grow.
Apple's application for an "Electronic accessory device" describes the company's take on an oft-attempted, but never fully realized idea.
The deal may be months away from being finalized, but Spotify is said to have cleared this particular clause with major record labels.
Much like real synapses, the algorithm (Elastic Weight Consideration) decides how important a given connection is to its associated task.
Partner news
Latest news
Cannes rolls out 70th edition’s poster of a young Claudia Cardinale As previously announced, another Italian actress, Monica Bellucci, will be hosting the ceremonies.
Venice Film Fest to launch new competitive section for VR works VR titles at Venice in 2016 included a 40-minute preview of “Jesus VR – The Story of Christ,” which is considered the first VR feature film.
“A Ghost Story” 1st trailer features Casey Affleck, Rooney Mara (video) Exploring legacy, love and loss, "A Ghost Story" is described as "ecstatic and surreal-a wholly-unique experience that lingers long after the credits roll."
Christie's to offer highlights from the collection of Greta Garbo The evening sale of Impressionist and Modern art will encompass three canvases that exemplify Garbo’s sophisticated taste and proclivity for dazzling color.