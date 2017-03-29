Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles & more confirmed for huge new fest

PanARMENIAN.Net - Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles, Journey, Steely Dan and more have all been confirmed to perform at new festival ‘The Classic’, NME reports.

Rumours and reports of the new event emerged earlier this month, but now Fleetwood Mac have confirmed that they’ll be performing at the festival alongside The Doobie Brothers and Eart, Wind & Fire.

They will perform at the Classic East and Classic West two-day festivals in July. The first event will be held on July 15 – 16 at Los Angeles’ Dodgers Stadium, followed by Classic East from July 29 – 30 at Citi Field in New York City.

The festival was announced with the tagline: “The Classic – Fleetwood Mac, Eagles, Steely Dan, Journey, Earth, Wind & Fire and The Doobie Brothers live in concert. 1 ticket, 2 nights, 6 legendary bands.”

Tickets are on sale from 10am on Friday 7 April. For tickets and more information, visit here.

Fleetwood Mac last performed a headline concert in November 2015. While the band will be releasing unheard songs for the 30th anniversary reissue of ‘Tango In The Night’, singer Stevie Nicks recently revealed that she was reluctant to record new material. “I don’t write as many songs any more because with the Internet, the way that kids listen to music, all the streaming, and the fact that if they’re very savvy, if they want to get it and not pay for it, they can.”

She continued; “It goes against the grain of our whole belief in, ‘You write a song, you record it, and you put it out there and people should buy it’.”

“We realise it’s not our world any more and the younger kids don’t look at it like they’re taking from us… we don’t have the impetus to write 20 songs because we know that unless you’re under 20 you’re not going to sell many records,” she added.

Nicks also commented on another Fleetwood Mac album, stating that the band would prefer to tour. “Would you rather spend a year in the studio or get back on the road? I think that the band would choose to tour,” she explained.

Earlier this month it was also reported The Eagles would also perform without the late Frontman Glenn Frey for the first time since his death, according to an industry insider. Drummer and co-vocalist Don Henley said the band would never perform again when Frey passed away last year, but he appears to have changed his mind.