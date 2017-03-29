// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia’s Anastasia Galustyan reaches World Figure Skating final

March 29, 2017 - 18:16 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian figure skater Anastasia Galustyan has scored 55.20 points at the World Championship to reach the final along with 23 other skaters.

The World Figure Skating Championship started on Wednesday, March 29 in Helsinki, the capital of Finland.

Female solo performers started off the championship, with Galustyan competing among 37 sportswomen, the official website of the National Olympic Committee said.

On Thursday, Slavik Hayrapetyan will represent the country in men's singles event.

