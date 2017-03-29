Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman reunite for “The Handmade Project” series
March 29, 2017 - 18:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - NBC is reuniting “Parks and Recreation” alums Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman. The network Tuesday, March 28 ordered “The Handmade Project,” a new unscripted series from Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions. Poehler and Offerman are set to co-host the competition series, which will feature artisans competing to impress judges with their hand-made crafts. NBC has given the series a six-episode season-one order, Variety said.
In each episode, contestants will tackle projects based on a new theme, with the level of difficulty steadily increasing. At the end of the season, one contestant will be crowned champion.
“I’m thrilled to be celebrating artists who make things by hand, and I’m looking forward to finally conquering my fear of paper mache,” Poehler said.
Said Offerman: “People who make things are my favorite kind of folk. Practical, clever and terrific in a pinch. That makes me tickled pink to have a front row seat at this prodigious display of talent, and admiring and cheering on an amazing crop of American makers. Plus, Amy and I have a strong tradition of tomfoolery so let’s see if we don’t have some good fun.”
The show marks the first venture into unscripted for Paper Kite, which co-developed the series with Nicolle Yaron. It is executive produced by Poehler, Paper Kite’s Brooke Posch, Yaron, Offerman, 3 Arts’ Dave Becky and Anthony Dominici. Universal Television Alternative Studio is producing the series, which is represented by WME.
“With millions of mass-produced products, a handmade item can be the most valuable treasure one can possess because it’s one of a kind and made with love,” said Meredith Ahr, president, Universal Television Alternative Studio. “We are thrilled that Amy Poehler’s first venture into the unscripted space is so refreshingly unexpected and original, and can’t wait to see Amy and Nick back together again!”
Photo: Getty Images
Top stories
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia’s Anastasia Galustyan reaches World Figure Skating final Female solo performers started off the championship, with Anastasia Galustyan representing Armenia among 37 sportswomen.
Daimler says accelerating electric car program Daimler said it expects Mercedes-Benz Cars to bring more than 10 new electric cars to market by 2022 through 10 billion euros of investment.
Venice Film Fest to launch new competitive section for VR works VR titles at Venice in 2016 included a 40-minute preview of “Jesus VR – The Story of Christ,” which is considered the first VR feature film.
“A Ghost Story” 1st trailer features Casey Affleck, Rooney Mara (video) Exploring legacy, love and loss, "A Ghost Story" is described as "ecstatic and surreal-a wholly-unique experience that lingers long after the credits roll."