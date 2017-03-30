Splendour In The Grass festival unveils massive 2017 line-up
March 30, 2017 - 14:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Splendour In The Grass have unveiled a massive line-up for their 2017 festival, featuring the likes of Queens Of The Stone Age, The xx, LCD Soundsystem, Haim, Royal Blood, and many, many more, NME reports.
One of the most impressive festival line-ups of the year so far, the Australian bash also features Sigur Ros, Two Door Cinema Club, Tove Lo, Father John Misty, Stormzy, Catfish & The Bottlemen, Bonobo and many more.
The bill is topped by headliners The xx, who continue to tour their campaign for the acclaimed 2017 album ‘I See You‘ – alongside Queens Of The Stone Age who have reportedly ‘just finished’ recording their new album, and LCD Soundsystem who are said to be nearing completion on their long-awaited fourth album.
Haim meanwhile have promised a ‘modern, exciting and fearless’ new album due out later this year, while Royal Blood are expected to announce their second record any day now.
SpaceX to launch 1st reused rocket in a quest to cut space flight cost Musk's SpaceX, formally known as Space Exploration Technologies Corp, made history in Dec 2015 when it landed an orbital rocket for the first time.