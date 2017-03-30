Glastonbury announces full line-up, including Lorde, The xx, Biffy Clyro

PanARMENIAN.Net - We knew it was coming soon, and Glastonbury certainly delivered, with a big name line-up for the 2017 festival now joining the previously announced headliners, Digital Spy reports.

Stars including The xx, Biffy Clyro, Stormzy and, yes, actual Katy Perry, will all be playing Worthy Farm this year.

Also set to play are Lorde, who will be making her Glastonbury debut, American indie band The National, as well as Bee Gees legend Barry Gibb - who appeared last year with Coldplay.

Clean Bandit, Chic, Craig David, Emeli Sandé, Solange, Kaiser Chiefs, Royal Blood, Major Lazer, Run the Jewels, Alt-J, Boy Better Know, The Jacksons, HAIM, Justice, Dizzee Rascal, Father John Misty and George Ezra will also be among those set to entertain festival goers.

Oh, and if that wasn't enough, the likes of Laura Marling, Phoenix, First Aid Kid, The Flaming Lips, Warpaint, Metronomy, Goldfrapp, Sleaford Mods, The Avalanches, Glass Animals and Courteeners will also be there.

They all join previously announced headliners Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran, who will head up the Pyramid Stage on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Tickets to this year's festival, which takes place between June 21 and 25, have naturally sold out already, and this will be the last festival before organisers take their regular fallow year in 2018.

Last year's festival was headlined by Muse, Adele and Coldplay.