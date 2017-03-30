Glastonbury announces full line-up, including Lorde, The xx, Biffy Clyro
March 30, 2017 - 14:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - We knew it was coming soon, and Glastonbury certainly delivered, with a big name line-up for the 2017 festival now joining the previously announced headliners, Digital Spy reports.
Stars including The xx, Biffy Clyro, Stormzy and, yes, actual Katy Perry, will all be playing Worthy Farm this year.
Also set to play are Lorde, who will be making her Glastonbury debut, American indie band The National, as well as Bee Gees legend Barry Gibb - who appeared last year with Coldplay.
Clean Bandit, Chic, Craig David, Emeli Sandé, Solange, Kaiser Chiefs, Royal Blood, Major Lazer, Run the Jewels, Alt-J, Boy Better Know, The Jacksons, HAIM, Justice, Dizzee Rascal, Father John Misty and George Ezra will also be among those set to entertain festival goers.
Oh, and if that wasn't enough, the likes of Laura Marling, Phoenix, First Aid Kid, The Flaming Lips, Warpaint, Metronomy, Goldfrapp, Sleaford Mods, The Avalanches, Glass Animals and Courteeners will also be there.
They all join previously announced headliners Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran, who will head up the Pyramid Stage on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.
Tickets to this year's festival, which takes place between June 21 and 25, have naturally sold out already, and this will be the last festival before organisers take their regular fallow year in 2018.
Last year's festival was headlined by Muse, Adele and Coldplay.
Top stories
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
Partner news
Latest news
Telegram rolls out encrypted voice calling feature Telegram said in a blog post that the voice calls are based on the same end-to-end encryption methods as its Secret chats feature.
Brexit may not push Scots towards independence: survey The survey by NatCen found that 93 percent of Scots favoured maintaining free trade with the EU, compared with 88 percent in Britain as a whole.
Toyota uses AI in the hunt for advanced battery materials The company announced that it has already sold 10 million of the hybrid cars as of January this year.
SpaceX to launch 1st reused rocket in a quest to cut space flight cost Musk's SpaceX, formally known as Space Exploration Technologies Corp, made history in Dec 2015 when it landed an orbital rocket for the first time.