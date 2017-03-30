Breaking Glass nabs Cannes hit “The Long Night of Francisco Santis”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Breaking Glass has acquired North American rights to “The Long Night of Francisco Santis”, a Cannes hit that established Argentine first-time directors Andrea Testa and Francisco Márquez as emerging talents, Variety said.

Breaking Glass is planning a limited theatrical opening, followed by a VOD and DVD release in the third quarter of 2017.

“A dark journey of the soul” which makes for an “atmosphere-driven, haunting feature debut,” according to Variety, “The Long Night of Francisco Sanctis” was acquired for world sales by Berlin-based Films Boutique, a company which has carved out a reputation for backing notable first movies such as Houda Benyamina’s 2016 Camera d’Or winner “Divines.”

“The Long Night” world-premiered at Buenos Aires’ Bafici Festival, where it won best film, then segued to an appearance in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard. It has gone on to play a number of festivals – including Busan, Jerusalem and Warsaw – before holding its U.S. premiere at the Hamptons Film Festival, screening in Mill Valley, and at the New York Neighboring Scenes panorama hosted by the Lincoln Center Film Society. In its latest fest bow, it will play in the carefully curated (and wide-ranging ) Ibero-American Portal at the IFF Panama.

Starring Diego Velázquez (“Wild Tales”), Valeria Lois (“History of Fear”) and Laura Paredes (“Ultimatum”), “The Long Night” is set in Argentina in 1977 amid the ruling junta’s Dirty War. It turns on a food company executive who is asked by a woman he knew years ago to warn two strangers that they will be kidnapped by the military that very night. Sanctis’ long night begins as he confronts the most important decision of his life: Will he try to save innocent lives by risking his own?

“Rather than any outward show of police or physical repression, the directors suffuse their drama with a sense of paranoia and constant surveillance, chillingly capturing the fear of one man forced into a moral dilemma,” Variety’s review said.

Richard Wolff, Breaking Glass CEO, and Amanda Rae Simon negotiated the deal with Films Boutique’s Gabor Greiner, who called the film a “perfectly paced, shot and executed film noir thriller.”

“‘The Long Night of Francisco Sanctis’ places audiences in Buenos Aires in the late ’70s during the military dictatorship, creating an air of suspense and the unknown that existed at the time,” said Michael Repsch, SVP, distribution & sales, at Breaking Glass.

He added: “Audiences will relate to this beautifully structured tale of doing right by people – our most important resource – especially with our current political climate.”