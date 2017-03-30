Luc Besson's "Valerian" releases a new trailer (video)
March 30, 2017 - 18:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - New trailer for "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" has been released for the audience's viewing pleasure. Compared to the first teaser released in November, the new trailer offers a better look at inter-species metropolis Alpha, where space cops Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are sent to do a mission, AceShowbiz reports.
In the first part of the video, it is revealed that Valerian is originally ordered to do a solo mission. He then says, "I only work with my partner. We're a team." Valerian and his partner Laureline later start a journey to Alpha, which is described as "the city of a thousand planets, where for hundred of years, every species has shared their knowledge, their intelligence."
A character explains that after centuries of peace and prosperity, an unknown force wants to destroy the city. Valerian and Laureline are assigned to find the threat in less than ten hours as well as eliminate it.
Like the first teaser, the new trailer offers a look at Rihanna as a shapeshifting alien, but the roles of other cast members, such as Ethan Hawke and John Goodman, haven't been revealed yet. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Luc Besson suggests that viewers "have to wait and see them."
"Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" is based on French science fiction comics series "Valerian and Laureline", which is written by Pierre Christin and illustrated by Jean-Claude Mezieres. Distributed by STX Entertainment, the movie is set to hit U.S. theaters on July 21.
