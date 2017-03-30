// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Government forces fight to reverse rebels’ assault in Syria's Hama

Government forces fight to reverse rebels’ assault in Syria's Hama
March 30, 2017 - 18:38 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Warplanes pounded rebel-held areas north of the Syrian city of Hama on Thursday, March 30 in an escalation of air strikes, a rebel official and a monitor said, as government forces fought to reverse the insurgents' biggest assault in months, Reuters reports.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and a doctor said air strikes near the town of Latamneh, northwest of Hama, had led several people to choke, saying it was a sign of a gas attack. A Syrian military source denied the army had used any such weapons, branding the reports as rebel propaganda.

Rebel groups, spearheaded by jihadist insurgents from the former al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front but also including Free Syrian Army (FSA) groups, launched their attack on government-held areas near Hama last week.

The area is of vital importance to President Bashar al-Assad, who with the support of Russia and Iran has the military upper hand there.

The observatory, a Britain-based war monitoring group, said jets had hit several rebel towns on Thursday, including Soran and Khattab, both captured by insurgents at the start of the offensive.

The Syrian military source said the army was conducting attack operations in the area and had seized the initiative back from the rebels.

Related links:
Reuters. Warplanes strike near Syria's Hama as army counter-attacks
 Top stories
Russia summons Israeli ambassador over Syria strikeRussia summons Israeli ambassador over Syria strike
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
Twitter confirms hacking after pro-Turkey attacks featuring swastikasTwitter confirms hacking after pro-Turkey attacks featuring swastikas
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Amal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against YazidisAmal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against Yazidis
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: AmnestySyria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: Amnesty
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
 Articles
‘Fashionable and beautiful’ lip plates

Painful tradition of Ethiopian tribes

 Most popular in the section
Swiss open probe into Ankara's spying on Turkish community
China captures more than 2,500 fugitives who fled overseas
HIV breakthrough may help scientists kill sleeping virus cells
Laptop ban hits Dubai for 1.1 mln travellers on spring break weekend
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Brad Pitt won't play Cable in “Deadpool 2” Besides Pitt, another actor who was recently rumored to play Cable was Michael Shannon.
Telegram rolls out encrypted voice calling feature Telegram said in a blog post that the voice calls are based on the same end-to-end encryption methods as its Secret chats feature.
Luc Besson's "Valerian" releases a new trailer (video) "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" stars Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne as space cops on a mission to an inter-species metropolis Alpha.
Toyota uses AI in the hunt for advanced battery materials The company announced that it has already sold 10 million of the hybrid cars as of January this year.