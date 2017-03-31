Twitch streamers can now choose both 1080p and 60fps
March 31, 2017 - 11:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - After chasing Steam and expanding into direct game sales, Twitch is ready to give its core product a framerate boost and fresh set of troubleshooting tools. The Amazon-owned streaming platform just announced new support for 1080p video at 60 frames per second as well as a new Twitch Inspector setup and monitoring app, Engadget said.
All those pixels and frames require a lot of bandwidth, of course, so Twitch is no longer limiting streams to 3.5 megabits of incoming bitrate. Instead, they're now officially recommending a 3-6 megabits for most streamers. Anyone hoping to push a full HD experience should obviously err on the higher end of that scale, but for everyone in the middle Twitch is also rolling out new transcoding quality options to all channels over the next few weeks.
While Twitch is a little bit behind the curve here -- YouTube has had 4K livestreaming since November -- Twitch Inspector should be a helpful tool for anyone who just wants to get their games streaming to the web or ensure that their system can push 60 fps during heavy gameplay, Engadget says. For users who are unsure what their setup can support, Twitch Inspector will run those diagnostics for you, predict the best quality for your hardware and connection and even run test streams before going live. Inspector can also monitor your stream stability and help fix any issues that do come up. And finally, Twitch has helpfully rebuilt their setup and streaming guide from the ground up at stream.twitch.tv.
Top stories
Drops commercial director Ashot Mesropyan said that the number organizations represented in the app will grow.
Apple's application for an "Electronic accessory device" describes the company's take on an oft-attempted, but never fully realized idea.
Much like real synapses, the algorithm (Elastic Weight Consideration) decides how important a given connection is to its associated task.
17 Armenian IT companies will participate in the British-Armenian B2B Networking Event in London on March 9-10.
Partner news
Latest news
An ice dragon is teased in “Game of Thrones” season 7 The long-awaited new season was recently teased in a promo which highlights the "long walk" to the throne.
NATO says trans-atlantic bond "rock solid" Jens Stoltenberg chairs talks of foreign ministers in Brussels that will look into ways of keeping Washington committed to the alliance.
Brad Pitt as a four-star general in "War Machine" first trailer (video) The Netflix film is inspired by Michael Hastings' Book "The Operators: The Wild & Terrifying Inside Story of America's War in Afghanistan".
Fired Trump aide wants immunity to testify on Russia allegations Flynn was sacked in February after misleading the White House about his conversations with a Russian envoy.