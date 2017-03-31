Jordan Peele eyed to helm hit manga adaptation “Akira”
March 31, 2017 - 11:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Warner Brothers is zeroing in on Jordan Peele as a director for one of its big-budgeted movies. As AceShowbiz reports citing Tracking Board, the studio is "moving aggressively" to sign in Peele as a helmer for live-action Manga adaptation "Akira".
The project has been in development hell since 2008. Based on a popular Japanese comic book, the original story follows two biker brothers who find themselves pitted against each other when one begins abusing his newly acquired telekinetic powers. No actor is attached to the film, but Garrett Hedlund and Keanu Reeves were once linked to the lead role.
Jordan Peele is known for his Comedy Central sketch show "Key & Peele" with fellow comedian Keegan-Michael Key. He also starred on "Fargo" and recently received glowing reviews for his directorial movie "Get Out".
Photo: WENN
