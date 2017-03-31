Justin Theroux joins “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”
March 31, 2017 - 12:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Justin Theroux has reportedly landed a role in the next "Star Wars" movie. As AceShowbiz reports citing Making Star Wars, "The Leftovers" actor will play "an expert slicer" who has a pivotal moment in the Luke Skywalker solo movie "Star Wars: The Last Jedi".
Directed by Rian Johnson ("Looper"), the upcoming "Star Wars" movie will see Mark Hamill reprising his role as the main Jedi. He is joined by many other returning cast like Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie and Andy Serkis.
Benicio Del Toro and Laura Dern are among the new additions. It is scheduled for U.S. release on December 15. A sequel, "Star Wars: Episode IX", is expected to follow in 2019.
