Karabakh moves to ban “unjustified abortions”
March 31, 2017 - 13:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) National Assembly on Thursday, March 30 approved amendments to the law on human reproductive health and reproductive rights to ban "unjustified abortions".
According to lawmaker Aram Grigoryan, the move seeks “to enhance reproducibility through the use of assistive technologies, provide a better access to medical care and services for socially vulnerable groups, as well as prevent sex-selective abortions.”
According to Grigoryan, women aged between 18 and 35 years have the right to serve as surrogate mothers if no contraindications are found. The lawmaker said such kind of practice doesn’t reflect the psychological preparedness of a surrogate mother when handing over the child to its biological parents.
Grigoryan cited the international practice, which demonstrates that women who have previously given birth to at least one child can serve as surrogates. Corresponding amendments have also been made.
