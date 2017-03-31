Radiohead bring back an “OK Computer” classic at 1st gig of 2017 (video)
March 31, 2017 - 12:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Radiohead played their first gig of 2017 in Miami, Florida last night (March 31), NME reports.
The band’s setlist included several surprises. They played ‘The Tourist’ from ‘OK Computer’ for the first time since 2008, and ‘Morning Bell’ from ‘Kid A’ for the first time since 2010.
Watch fan-shot footage of ‘The Tourist’ live in Miami below.
The band’s setlist also included their first live performance of ‘I Might Be Wrong’ from ‘Amnesiac’ for the first time since 2012. Check out the full setlist below.
‘Daydreaming’
‘Desert Island Disk’
‘Ful Stop’
‘Airbag’
‘Morning Bell’
‘Climbing Up The Walls’
‘All I Need’
‘Videotape’
‘Let Down’
‘I Might Be Wrong’
‘Lotus Flower’
‘Identikit’
‘Idioteque’
‘Nude’
‘Weird Fishes/Arpeggi’
‘The Numbers’
‘How To Disappear Completely’
Encore:
‘No Surprises’
‘Burn The Witch’
‘Reckoner’
‘Fake Plastic Trees’
‘The Tourist’
Encore 2:
‘You And Whose Army?’
‘Bodysnatchers’
Radiohead will now tour the US through April before taking a break and returning for a series of European festival sets and headline shows in June and July.
In the UK, they will headline Glastonbury Festival on June 23 and play a pair of shows at Manchester Arena on July 4 and 5. It was recently reported that the band are planning a special Glastonbury set to mark the 20th anniversary of ‘OK Computer’.
Meanwhile, Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich has shared his original production notes from the making of early fan favourite ‘True Love Ways’.
