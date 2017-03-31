Gorillaz smash record with “Saturnz Barz” VR video (video)
March 31, 2017 - 13:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Gorillaz‘s virtual reality clip for ‘Saturnz Barz’ has broken YouTube’s record for the biggest debut of a VR video, NME reports.
The Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett-led band unveiled the video last week, incorporating their Popcaan collaboration with snippets of three other new songs. The clip features a haunted house and pizza floating in space. Scroll below to watch.
The video was viewed more than three million times in its first 48 hours and has now been watched over five million times. The non-VR version of the video has been viewed nearly 15 million times.
Gorillaz recently announced new album ‘Humanz’, which will be released on April 28. So far, they’ve aired four songs from the record: ‘Saturnz Barz’, ‘Andromeda’, ‘We Got The Power’ and ‘Ascension’. Read NME‘s reviews of the new tracks.
‘We Got The Power’ features guest vocals from Noel Gallagher and Savages‘ Jehnny Beth. Of working with Gallagher, Albarn said it was “really great” and that Noel is “fantastic in the studio”. He added: “It’s nice when you see how someone goes about their business. He’s great.”
The band recently previewed their new album at a surprise London show. Read NME‘s news report and watch footage from it here.
Gorillaz’s own Demon Dayz Festival is taking place at the Kent theme park Dreamland in Margate on June 10. The full line-up is still to be announced.
