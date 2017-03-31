Brad Pitt as a four-star general in "War Machine" first trailer (video)
March 31, 2017 - 15:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Brad Pitt's character has his own ways to face the war in "War Machine" first trailer. The trailer offers a better look at Pitt's four-star General Glen McMahon, who is sent to put an end to George W. Bush's war in Afghanistan, AceShowbiz said.
McMahon's absurd idea to face the war is featured in the first part of the trailer, in which he asks his troops not to hurt civilians at the war zone. "We can't help them and kill them at the same time. It just ain't humanly possible," he says.
McMahon later tells Ben Kingsley's President Karzai that he and his team "are about to embark on a new direction." President Karzai asks, "What is this new direction?" to which McMahon replies with, "We build Afghanistan into a free and prosperous nation." President Karzai responds by saying, "Sounds a lot like the old direction."
The movie follows Pitt's sly take on a successful, charismatic four-star general who leapt in like a rock star to command NATO forces in Afghanistan, only to be taken down by his own hubris and a journalist's no-holds-barred expose. "War Machine" addresses the debt we owe to soldiers to question the purposes to which they are being directed.
The Netflix film is inspired by Michael Hastings' Book "The Operators: The Wild & Terrifying Inside Story of America's War in Afghanistan". Also starring in "War Machine" are Tilda Swinton, Emory Cohen, RJ Cyler, Topher Grace, Anthony Michael Hall, Anthony Hayes, John Magaro, Scoot McNairy, Will Poulter, Alan Ruck, Lakeith Stanfield, Josh Stewart and Meg Tilly.
Pitt serves as producer along with Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Ted Sarandos and Ian Bryce. James W. Skotchdopole, Pauline Fischer, Sarah Bowen and Sarah Esberg executive produce the movie. The film is set to be released on Netflix on May 26.
Top stories
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
Partner news
Latest news
Apple, Wal-Mart to continue to fight climate change despite Trump pivot Companies say their promises, coordinated by the Obama administration, reflect their push to cut energy costs, head off activist pressure.
NATO says trans-atlantic bond "rock solid" Jens Stoltenberg chairs talks of foreign ministers in Brussels that will look into ways of keeping Washington committed to the alliance.
Fired Trump aide wants immunity to testify on Russia allegations Flynn was sacked in February after misleading the White House about his conversations with a Russian envoy.
Tsarukyan bloc candidate pulls out of elections to support Armenia’s RPA “Given the polarization among Tsarukyan bloc candidates in the province of Aragatsotn, I give up my duties,” Arakelyan said in a statement.