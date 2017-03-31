PanARMENIAN.Net - Brad Pitt's character has his own ways to face the war in "War Machine" first trailer. The trailer offers a better look at Pitt's four-star General Glen McMahon, who is sent to put an end to George W. Bush's war in Afghanistan, AceShowbiz said.

McMahon's absurd idea to face the war is featured in the first part of the trailer, in which he asks his troops not to hurt civilians at the war zone. "We can't help them and kill them at the same time. It just ain't humanly possible," he says.

McMahon later tells Ben Kingsley's President Karzai that he and his team "are about to embark on a new direction." President Karzai asks, "What is this new direction?" to which McMahon replies with, "We build Afghanistan into a free and prosperous nation." President Karzai responds by saying, "Sounds a lot like the old direction."

The movie follows Pitt's sly take on a successful, charismatic four-star general who leapt in like a rock star to command NATO forces in Afghanistan, only to be taken down by his own hubris and a journalist's no-holds-barred expose. "War Machine" addresses the debt we owe to soldiers to question the purposes to which they are being directed.

The Netflix film is inspired by Michael Hastings' Book "The Operators: The Wild & Terrifying Inside Story of America's War in Afghanistan". Also starring in "War Machine" are Tilda Swinton, Emory Cohen, RJ Cyler, Topher Grace, Anthony Michael Hall, Anthony Hayes, John Magaro, Scoot McNairy, Will Poulter, Alan Ruck, Lakeith Stanfield, Josh Stewart and Meg Tilly.

Pitt serves as producer along with Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Ted Sarandos and Ian Bryce. James W. Skotchdopole, Pauline Fischer, Sarah Bowen and Sarah Esberg executive produce the movie. The film is set to be released on Netflix on May 26.