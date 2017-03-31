An ice dragon is teased in “Game of Thrones” season 7
March 31, 2017 - 15:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Daenerys Targaryen's dragons may meet their equally powerful rival on "Game of Thrones" season 7. According to an Instagram account that provides latest news of the hit HBO series, co-showrunner David Benioff hinted at an "ice dragon" during the show's panel at SXSW, AceShowbiz reports.
"When a fan at the SXSW panel asked whether there would be an ice dragon in Season 7 or not, David Benioff responded 'Maybe,' " so read a caption accompanying a fan made picture of the supposed ice dragon with the Night King riding it.
This latest tidbit appears to confirm previously leaked plot detail which said that during the battle with the White Walkers, one of Dany's dragons would be killed by the Night King, who latter resurrects it so that he can use it to destroy the Wall in the season finale.
Should the leaked detail be true, let's hope that the dragon which is turned into an ice dragon isn't Dany's most lethal dragon, AceShowbiz said. In the upcoming season, Dany's dragons will grow bigger than before with wingspans approximately 200 feet long. Drogon's flame is 30-feet in diameter.
"Game of Thrones" returns with the seventh season on Sunday, July 16 on HBO. The long-awaited new season was recently teased in a promo which highlights the "long walk" to the throne.
Top stories
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
Partner news
Latest news
Apple, Wal-Mart to continue to fight climate change despite Trump pivot Companies say their promises, coordinated by the Obama administration, reflect their push to cut energy costs, head off activist pressure.
NATO says trans-atlantic bond "rock solid" Jens Stoltenberg chairs talks of foreign ministers in Brussels that will look into ways of keeping Washington committed to the alliance.
Fired Trump aide wants immunity to testify on Russia allegations Flynn was sacked in February after misleading the White House about his conversations with a Russian envoy.
Tsarukyan bloc candidate pulls out of elections to support Armenia’s RPA “Given the polarization among Tsarukyan bloc candidates in the province of Aragatsotn, I give up my duties,” Arakelyan said in a statement.