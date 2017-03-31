An ice dragon is teased in “Game of Thrones” season 7

PanARMENIAN.Net - Daenerys Targaryen's dragons may meet their equally powerful rival on "Game of Thrones" season 7. According to an Instagram account that provides latest news of the hit HBO series, co-showrunner David Benioff hinted at an "ice dragon" during the show's panel at SXSW, AceShowbiz reports.

"When a fan at the SXSW panel asked whether there would be an ice dragon in Season 7 or not, David Benioff responded 'Maybe,' " so read a caption accompanying a fan made picture of the supposed ice dragon with the Night King riding it.

This latest tidbit appears to confirm previously leaked plot detail which said that during the battle with the White Walkers, one of Dany's dragons would be killed by the Night King, who latter resurrects it so that he can use it to destroy the Wall in the season finale.

Should the leaked detail be true, let's hope that the dragon which is turned into an ice dragon isn't Dany's most lethal dragon, AceShowbiz said. In the upcoming season, Dany's dragons will grow bigger than before with wingspans approximately 200 feet long. Drogon's flame is 30-feet in diameter.

"Game of Thrones" returns with the seventh season on Sunday, July 16 on HBO. The long-awaited new season was recently teased in a promo which highlights the "long walk" to the throne.