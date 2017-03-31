Jennifer Lawrence’s “Red Sparrow” trailer screened at CinemaCon
March 31, 2017 - 16:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Jennifer Lawrence’s upcoming “Red Sparrow” seduced audiences at CinemaCon on Thursday, March 30, Variety reports.
20th Century Fox used the exhibition industry trade show to debut a sexy first look at the upcoming Cold War thriller. The film follows Lawrence as a prima ballerina who breaks her leg. With her dancing career in jeopardy, Lawrence is recruited for a secretive Russian spy agency. There she falls in love with Joel Edgerton (glimpsed in a skimpy speedo).
“The two begin this cat and mouse seduction and fall in love, but you’re never really sure if the relationship is real and whose side you’re on,” said Emma Watts, Fox film vice chairman.
There were elegant shots of Lawrence, rocking a backless dress walking up a long stairway. As well as a prolonged training sequence, set in a remote mansion that was situated in a snowy corner of Mother Russia. The hostile setting gives Lawrence a chance to rock one of those Russian fur hats.
Charlotte Rampling looks to be a standout as an emotionally remote spy chief who takes a special interest in Lawrence.
“When we are finished with you the person you were will never exist,” says Rampling, noting, “If you cannot be of service to the state I am to put a bullet through your head.”
“Red Sparrow” reunites Lawrence with Francis Lawrence, who directed her in three of the “Hunger Games” films.
Matthias Schoenaerts, Jeremy Irons, Ciaran Hinds and Joely Richardson round out the cast. “Red Sparrow” is scheduled for theatrical release on November 10.
