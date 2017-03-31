Zoey Deutch, Glen Powell to star in Netflix’s romantic comedy “Set It Up”
March 31, 2017 - 16:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Zoey Deutch is set to reunite with Glen Powell, joining her “Everybody Wants Some” costar in Netflix’s romantic comedy “Set It Up”, Variety reports.
The story follows two overworked assistants who try to get their horrible bosses out of their hair by setting them up together. Claire Scanlon is directing the film, which will start production this summer.
Katie Silberman penned the script. Justin Nappi and Juliet Berman of Treehouse pictures are producing. The project has been developed at Treehouse Pictures from the beginning and originally had the project at MGM before taking it to Netflix.
Deutch received strong reviews for her performance in the Sundance drama “Before I Fall,” which is currently in theaters. She also starred alongside James Franco and Bryan Cranston in the comedy “Why Him,” and in Richard Linklater’s “Everybody Wants Some” last year. Additionally, Deutch co-stars in “Rebel in the Rye,” which also premiered at Sundance and will be released by IFC in the fall.
She can be seen next in “Flower,” which will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, and just wrapped production on “The Year of Spectacular Men,” which her sister, Madelyn Deutch, wrote and her mom, Lea Thompson, directed.
