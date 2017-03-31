Christopher Nolan's “Dunkirk” stuns audiences at CinemaCon

PanARMENIAN.Net - Five-minute footage of Christopher Nolan's World War II movie "Dunkirk" was screened on CinemaCon on Wednesday, March 29. The preview stunned CinemaCon's audiences and earned spectacular responses from theater owners at the event, AceShowbiz reports citing USA Today.

The epic movie follows a massive evacuation of Allied troops from French seaport Dunkirk during World War II. The footage presented at CinemaCon featured Tom Hardy's character battling enemy in dogfight, but his plane eventually goes into a perilous stall. The scene was briefly featured in the trailer which was released last December. Also starring in the movie are Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy and newcomer Fionn Whitehead.

In a report released by USA Today, Nolan called the Battle of Dunkirk "one of the greatest stories in human history." He said that he had been fascinated by the story of Dunkirk his whole life. The "Inception" director later said, "British people grow up with this story, it's part of our DNA. They talk about the Dunkirk experience."

Nolan went on saying that he wanted to make the viewers have a real experience over what happened during the Battle of Dunkirk. "I always felt to do justice to the history of Dunkirk, and the way I tried to approach this film, was to make a really experiential film," said Nolan. "I want to put people on that beach or in the cockpit or in the boat, to experience it with the people at that time in that situation," he added.

"Dunkirk" is set to be released in the U.S. on July 21.