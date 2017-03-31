Blink-182 to start writing new album later this year
March 31, 2017 - 18:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Blink-182 are set to begin writing their next album later this year, NME reports.
The three-piece released their latest album ‘California’ in July 2016, which served as the band’s seventh studio album. It was also the trio’s first release since the protracted departure of long-serving guitarist Tom DeLonge and the subsequent arrival of Alkaline Trio‘s Matt Skiba.
With the dust barely settled on ‘California’, talk in the blink-182 camp has already turned to their next release. Speaking in a new interview, bassist Mark Hoppus revealed that plans are afoot for the writing of new material later this year.
“We’ll take a little bit of time off, and then at the end of this year we’ll go back in the studio and start writing the next album,” he told Apple Music. “We have such a positive energy going on right now… a creative flow. Everybody has a bunch of ideas and we want to capture that. We’ll get in the studio as soon as possible.”
Despite this positive talk about new material, the band aren’t quite done with ‘California’ just yet. A deluxe reissue of the album will hit shelves on May 19, featuring 11 new songs and an acoustic version of the album track ‘Bored To Death’.
