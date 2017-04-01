Spain must have a say in post-Brexit Gibraltar's future: EU
April 1, 2017 - 11:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Spain must have a say over whether any post-Brexit deal applies to Gibraltar, the EU said Friday, March 31, angering the British overseas territory which fears that Madrid will seek sovereignty over the Rock, AFP reports.
The proposal is part of draft Brexit guidelines setting out the EU's position in upcoming negotiations with Britain over its exit from the bloc, and is likely to add fuel to an ongoing sovereignty row between London and Madrid over Gibraltar.
Gibraltar's leader Fabian Picardo hit out at the EU proposal, branding it "unnecessary" and "discriminatory."
The idea is also likely to face a fierce backlash from London, which has pledged to stand by the tiny rocky overseas territory on Spain's southern tip that was ceded to Britain in 1713.
"After the United Kingdom leaves the union, no agreement between the EU and the United Kingdom may apply to the territory of Gibraltar without the agreement between the Kingdom of Spain and the United Kingdom," the EU's draft negotiating guidelines read.
This means that Madrid could potentially block Gibraltar's access to any trade deal Britain negotiates with the EU, opposition politicians in the Rock claim.
It also shows that the European Union is putting Spain -- its member state -- first.
A senior EU official said the issue of Gibraltar was included in the guidelines as it is one of a number that involve joint or contested jurisdictions, and that "the EU is naturally pursuing the interests of the remaining 27 member states."
Spain's conservative government, which has been particularly vocal about getting Gibraltar back, welcomed the latest development.
"EU recognition of the legal-political situation defended by Spain satisfies us entirely," government spokesman Inigo Mendez de Vigo told reporters.
But Picardo said it was "a disgraceful attempt by Spain to manipulate the European Council for its own, narrow, political interests."
Photo. AFP/JORGE GUERRERO
Top stories
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
Latest news
Amazon making Twitch a destination for original shows The first episodes of sci-fi drama Oasis, dramedy “The Legend of Master Legend” and comedy Budding Prospects will air back to back the whole day.
"Pirates of the Caribbean 5” sneak peak sees the return of Orlando Bloom (video) "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" will see Jack Sparrow's attempts to escape vengeful Captain Salazar.
UN calls for substantive negotiations over Karabakh conflict The United Nations on March 31 called for the parties to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict to renew dialogue and reach a peaceful settlement.
“Alien: Covenant” to have frightening connection with “Prometheus” "Alien: Covenant" follows the story of colony ship Covenant which travels to a planet faraway.