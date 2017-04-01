PanARMENIAN.Net - New "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" promo sees the return of Orlando Bloom's Will Turner, who previously was briefly featured in the sneak peek aired during Super Bowl LI. The new sneak peek, titled "Pirate's Death", once again offers a brief look at Bloom as the Flying Dutchman captain, AceShowbiz reports.

Will's face is half covered with barnacles in the sneak peek. He is featured stroking someone who is presumably Henry (Brenton Thwaites), a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy who helps Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow find Trident of Poseidon. Elsewhere in the video, villain Salazar (Javier Bardem) approaches Henry and mutters, "Dead men tell no tales."

Prior to the release of the promo, Walt Disney Studios posted "Dead Men Tell No Tales" featurette on its Facebook account on Tuesday, March 28. The featurette reveals that Henry's full name is Henry Turner, confirming fans' speculation that the young sailor is Will Turner's son.

"Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" will see Jack Sparrow's attempts to escape vengeful Captain Salazar. Jack's only hope of survival lies in the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it he must forge an uneasy alliance with Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario), a brilliant and beautiful astronomer, and Henry, a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy.

Also starring in "Pirates of the Caribbean 5" is Geoffrey Rush who will reprise his role as Captain Barbossa. The movie is scheduled to hit U.S. theaters on May 26.