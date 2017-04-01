Cary Elwes, Matthew Modine to topline “Burning at Both Ends”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Cary Elwes and Matthew Modine will star in the World War II drama “Burning at Both Ends”, Variety reports.

Slingshot Ltd., a newly-created Los Angeles-based production company, is producing “Burning at Both Ends” as its inaugural project. Greer Grammer, Judd Hirsch, and Rob Gough also star in the film, which begins shooting later this spring.

The movie follows a group of resistance radio broadcasters in Nazi-occupied France as they evade capture alongside a Jewish family. Matthew Hill and Landon Johnson are directing from their own script, which won the inaugural $50,000 Chronos Prize in 2014. Producing for Slingshot is Jonah Hirsch, who is not related to Judd Hirsch. He has been producing virtual reality movies through CGO Studios, including films about the Wright Brothers, Anne Frank, and the first successful expedition to Mount Everest.

Hirsch previously produced “Passion Play,” starring Megan Fox, Mickey Rourke, and Bill Murray; and “Main Street,” starring Colin Firth and Orlando Bloom. Also producing is Tyler W. Konney, president of Taylor & Dodge, which recently wrapped up production of the action-thriller “Black Water,” starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren.

Taylor & Dodge will handle worldwide sales on “Burning at Both Ends.” Roderick Flint and Joshua Fine, co-founders of Slingshot, are executive producing.

Elwes recently completed “Billionaire Boys Club,” in which he portrays Andy Warhol, alongside Ansel Elgort, Taron Egerton, Emma Roberts, and Suki Waterhouse. Modine was part of the cast of Netflix’s horror series “Stranger Things.”