Polls open in Armenia’s parliamentary elections
April 2, 2017 - 08:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Polling stations opened across Armenia in parliamentary elections at 8:00pm on Sunday, April 2, set to last 12 hours.
Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties are running for seats at the National Assembly - Republican, Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun, Armenian Renaissance, Free Democrats and Communist parties, as well as Tsarukyan, YELQ, ANC-PPA and Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian blocs.
A total of 1531 candidates are registered in the national list, with no ethnic minority representatives included.
10 days before elections, the police published the number of eligible voters which currently stands at 2,564,795.
A number of international organizations and missions such as the OSCE/ODIHR, PACE, the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly and the European Parliament will observe the vote in addition to 49 local NGOs who operate in various areas.
89 Armenian and 31 international media outlets have been accredited in the central electoral commission and the foreign ministry, respectively. Among the international news agencies authorized to cover the elections are BBC, The Associated Press, AFP, Channel One Russia, RIA Novosti and TASS.
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net, YELQ spokesman Tigran Avinyan said the possibility, date and format of the debate are being checked.
The Free Democrats party aims to fight corruption, securing from $600 mln to $1 billion additional entries to the state budget.
The program details steps for increasing the Armenian army's combat readiness and ensuring a balance in the region.
YELQ's program envisages introduction of SME advocacy system, i.e. business ombudsman institution with broad powers.
