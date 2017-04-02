Human Rights Defender’s office to operate 24/7 on election day

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Human Rights Defender’s office will be operating on a 24/7 schedule on the parliamentary election day of April 2. Starting from early morning, working groups have been operating in the provinces of Syunik, Lori and Shirak, as well as in the capital Yerevan.

Also, a hotline will be operating on the same schedule available at 116 and (096) 116100, the Human Rights Defendenrs’ office press service reports.

Information on electoral violations can be obtained at the same phone number.

Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties are running for seats at the National Assembly - Republican, Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun, Armenian Renaissance, Free Democrats and Communist parties, as well as Tsarukyan, YELQ, ANC-PPA and Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian blocs.