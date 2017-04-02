Technical equipment fails to recognize President’s biometric passport

PanARMENIAN.Net - The President of Armenia, Republican Party chair Serzh Sargsyan cast a ballot in the elections to the National Assembly.

Some issues occurred before the vote: the technical equipment failed to recognize the president’s biometric passport. The problem was solved within 2 minutes.

Following the vote, the President told journalists that his first thought when casting a ballot was about peace: “There’s nothing more important, and we’ll do our utmost to preserve the peace and inviolability of our borders.”

Asked to assess the chances of the Repiblican Party, the President said, “Now’s not the time to assesses the chances, now’s the time to get votes.”

Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties are running for seats at the National Assembly - Republican, Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun, Armenian Renaissance, Free Democrats and Communist parties, as well as Tsarukyan, YELQ, ANC-PPA and Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian blocs.

10 days before elections, the police published the number of eligible voters which currently stands at 2,564,795.