Prosecutor General Office probes 225 electoral violation reports

PanARMENIAN.Net - A working group formed by a decree of Armenia’s Prosecutor General studied on April 1 225 reports on electoral violations in the preparatory stage ahead of the April 2 parliamentary elections.

Out of 225 reports, 57 suggested violations infringing on the electoral rights of the voters. The reports in question were sent to the relevant police departments for data verification.

The verification refuted or failed to confirm 42 reports; the remaining reports are currently being checked.

Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties are running for seats at the National Assembly - Republican, Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun, Armenian Renaissance, Free Democrats and Communist parties, as well as Tsarukyan, YELQ, ANC-PPA and Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian blocs.

10 days before elections, the police published the number of eligible voters which currently stands at 2,564,795.