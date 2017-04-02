Tsarukyan bloc leader satisfied with the election process

PanARMENIAN.Net - The leader of Tsarukyan bloc, Gagik Tsarukyan cast a ballot in the elections to the National Assembly, stating that the outcome of the elections depends of the voters.

He further noted that Tsarukyan bloc is ready to assume the responsibility of leading the country. The businessman stressed that he has no need for titles, money or recognition, so his main goal would be the welfare of the Armenian people.

In conclusion, he expressed satisfaction over the election process. “Every detail has been taken care of to provide the best conditions for voting,” he said, according to Sputnik Armenia.

Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties are running for seats at the National Assembly - Republican, Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun, Armenian Renaissance, Free Democrats and Communist parties, as well as Tsarukyan, YELQ, ANC-PPA and Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian blocs.

10 days before elections, the police published the number of eligible voters which currently stands at 2,564,795.