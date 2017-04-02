Parliament elections: 13.32% of voters cast ballots as of 11am

PanARMENIAN.Net - 344 714 voters (13.32%) cast ballots in the elections to the National Assembly as of 11 am, the Central Election Commission reports.

10 days before elections, the police published the number of eligible voters which currently stands at 2,564,795.

Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties are running for seats at the National Assembly - Republican, Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun, Armenian Renaissance, Free Democrats and Communist parties, as well as Tsarukyan, YELQ, ANC-PPA and Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian blocs.

You can follow the course of the elections live on PanARMENIAN.Net