ORO leader casts ballot, promises free and fair Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Leader of Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian bloc, former defense minister Seyran Ohanyan cast his ballot at a polling station in downtown Yerevan on Sunday, April 2.

"I voted for securing a better future of our people based on the traditions we have inherited, for helping them live their lives prosperously in a free and fair Armenia, for a developing economy," Ohanyan said.

The former defense minister arrived at the polls together with his wife Ruzan Khachatryan.

