ORO leader casts ballot, promises free and fair Armenia
April 2, 2017 - 13:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Leader of Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian bloc, former defense minister Seyran Ohanyan cast his ballot at a polling station in downtown Yerevan on Sunday, April 2.
"I voted for securing a better future of our people based on the traditions we have inherited, for helping them live their lives prosperously in a free and fair Armenia, for a developing economy," Ohanyan said.
The former defense minister arrived at the polls together with his wife Ruzan Khachatryan.
Armenia elections: Police hot line responded to 23 alarm calls as of 2pm The police have received 23 alarm calls through its hot line telephone service in the period between 8am and 2pm.
Citizen Observer registers 162 violations during election preparations In particular, 17 district election commissions failed to start operations on time, 15 polling stations were improperly equipped.
Abuse against RFE/RL reporter during Armenian NA elections (video) Gabrielyan has filmed what happened inside the RPA headquarters which also reveals how some people snatch AraratNews' camera.
Prosecutor General's office studied 729 electoral fraud reports as of 1pm As of 1:00pm, a working group formed by a decree of Armenia’s Prosecutor General has studied on 729 reports on electoral violations.