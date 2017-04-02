Prosecutor General's office studied 729 electoral fraud reports as of 1pm
April 2, 2017 - 14:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - As of 1:00pm, a working group formed by a decree of Armenia’s Prosecutor General has studied 729 reports on electoral violations during the parliamentary elections on Sunday, April 2.
Out of the 729 reports, 75 suggested electoral offenses.
The reports in question were sent to the relevant police departments for data verification.
Polling stations opened across Armenia in parliamentary elections at 8:00am, set to last 12 hours.
Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties are running for seats at the National Assembly - Republican, Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun, Armenian Renaissance, Free Democrats and Communist parties, as well as Tsarukyan, YELQ, ANC-PPA and Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian blocs.
