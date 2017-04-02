Abuse against RFE/RL reporter during Armenian NA elections

PanARMENIAN.Net - Reporter of RFE/RL Armenian service Sisak Gabrielyanwas subjected to violence as he was covering parliamentary elections in a polling station in downtown Yerevan.

Gabrielyan said he was standing outside the polling station when he noticed several citizens entering the RPA campaign office nearby and leaving it with cash in their hands.

"I managed to somehow enter the office where I was told that they are not distributing electoral bribes, but salaries of staff members," the journalist said.

Gabrielyan has filmed what happened inside the RPA headquarters which also reveals how some people snatch AraratNews' camera.

Also, the RFE/RL reporter has received an injury near the eyebrow.

