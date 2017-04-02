Raffi Hovannisian: ORO will make it to parliament if fair elections are held

PanARMENIAN.Net - In case of fair elections, the Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian bloc will make it to the National Assembly, leader of Heritage party, ORO number 11 Raffi Hovannisian told reporters Sunday, April 2.

"We'll naturally enter the parliament in free and fair elections," Hovannisian said, according to Panorama.am.

"On the other hand, I am aware of the widespread fraud carried out by the ruling forces."

Also, the candidate said the bloc will release a whole package of election violations later on Sunday.

Polling stations opened across Armenia in parliamentary elections at 8:00am, set to last 12 hours.

Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties are running for seats at the National Assembly - Republican, Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun, Armenian Renaissance, Free Democrats and Communist parties, as well as Tsarukyan, YELQ, ANC-PPA and Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian blocs.

