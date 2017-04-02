Raffi Hovannisian: ORO will make it to parliament if fair elections are held
April 2, 2017 - 16:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In case of fair elections, the Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian bloc will make it to the National Assembly, leader of Heritage party, ORO number 11 Raffi Hovannisian told reporters Sunday, April 2.
"We'll naturally enter the parliament in free and fair elections," Hovannisian said, according to Panorama.am.
"On the other hand, I am aware of the widespread fraud carried out by the ruling forces."
Also, the candidate said the bloc will release a whole package of election violations later on Sunday.
Polling stations opened across Armenia in parliamentary elections at 8:00am, set to last 12 hours.
Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties are running for seats at the National Assembly - Republican, Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun, Armenian Renaissance, Free Democrats and Communist parties, as well as Tsarukyan, YELQ, ANC-PPA and Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian blocs.
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net, YELQ spokesman Tigran Avinyan said the possibility, date and format of the debate are being checked.
The Free Democrats party aims to fight corruption, securing from $600 mln to $1 billion additional entries to the state budget.
The program details steps for increasing the Armenian army's combat readiness and ensuring a balance in the region.
YELQ's program envisages introduction of SME advocacy system, i.e. business ombudsman institution with broad powers.
