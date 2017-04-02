Armenia ex-PM wants to "come into power, change the situation"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Armenian prime minister, candidate from Free Democrats party Hrant Bagratyan has said he wants to "come into power and change the situation in the country."

In response to a question Sunday, April 2 on whether he believes this is the day for the citizens to change the situation by casting ballots, Bagratyan said "there is no other constitutional method to reach the goal."

Also, Bagratyan failed to detail the party's plans on forming a coalition with the opposition.

Polling stations opened across Armenia in parliamentary elections at 8:00am, set to last 12 hours.

Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties are running for seats at the National Assembly - Republican, Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun, Armenian Renaissance, Free Democrats and Communist parties, as well as Tsarukyan, YELQ, ANC-PPA and Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian blocs.

